Pitt County DSS marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services planted pinwheels Friday morning in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Staff members placed the pinwheels in front of the Pitt County Office Building.

The blue pinwheel serves as the national symbol for child abuse prevention through pinwheels for prevention.

Officials say the Pitt County Department of Social Services along with Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina recognizes the importance of caring connections, supportive environments and positive experiences for all children and families during child abuse prevention month.

Dr. Augustine Frazer, Pitt County Department of Social Services Interim Director says, “You can talk to your neighbors. You can talk to your friends. Meet as a family. Talk as a family. A family that talks can sometimes resolve issues that come up. This is a period where we can reflect as a community and as a family.”

People were asked to wear blue to show their support and use the hashtag #wearblueday2022 when posting online.

