Pitt County drivers catch a break at the gas pump

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pitt county organizations got up early and gave away free gas Saturday morning.

Koinonia Christian Center gave away free gas to 200 college students. Wayne Hardee Law gave away 1000 gallons of gas to 100 people.

Both organizations said they wanted to use their gas giveaways a way to give back to those that have supported them.

“We felt like it was a great opportunity for us to reach out to the community to provide this resource,” said William Knight, Koinonia’s mission outreach director.

That sentiment was echoed by the firm owner of Wayne Hardee Law.

“Our customers need it, they need to have gas to take their family to school, their kids to school, to the doctors, etc.,” said William Hardee.

Gas prices have started to slowly go back down, but that national and state averages still sit much higher than at this time last year.

“When gas prices go up, those that need it becomes even more demand and more needy,” said Hardee.

Koinonia Christian Center gave exclusively to college students because they felt like that demographic really needed this help.

“We know our kids when they’re off away from home and in school that sometimes they are in need of additional resources,” said Knight.

Hardee’s giveaway started at 10:00 a.m., but people lined up way before that to get a voucher.

“Folks were here at 5:30 a.m. in line to get the gas voucher, we advertised starting at ten but by 8:30 a.m. there were already a hundred people in line,” said Hardee.

This is the second week in a row that Knight and his crew gave away free gas.

“Last week we did it for 200 individuals that work for nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” said Knight.

For college students recovering from a Friday night, this turn out had a different outcome.

“The interesting thing about the student gas giveaway, which is a little different from the other ones, is students don’t get up as early as everybody else,” said Knight. “So they’ll probably trickle in a little slower.”

Hardee said this won’t be the last time they give away gas.

“We try to do something like this at least every quarterly, so the people who didn’t make it to the first hundred, you know if they would follow us, hopefully they’ll catch the next one,” said Hardee.

Wayne Hardee said that they had done something like this before in Washington last year and after seeing this new prices, they felt like it was right to do it again.

In total, both organizations gave away over $13,000 worth of gas.

