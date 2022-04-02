Free gas giveaway events happening on Saturday

Two free gas giveaway events are happening here in the East on Saturday.

Koinonia Christian Center is hosting a gas giveaway for college students in Winterville. The church is putting $50 worth of gas in the first 200 students who arrive. The giveaway is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Walmart on 3801 S Memorial Dr. in Winterville. The church will require identification.

In Greenville, Wayne Hardee Law is giving away 1,000 gallons of free gas starting at 10 a.m. The giveaway is located at Duck Thru on 1900 Greenville Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.