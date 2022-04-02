Former Pirates greats Zay and Robert Jones return to campus to speak with ECU football team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football held its second spring scrimmage with special guests on hand. Former Pirates greats Zay Jones and his dad Robert Jones who both went on from ECU to play in the National Football League were in attendance.

“If they don’t take full advantage of it they can really be taking this place for granted and that was one thing I really never wanted to do. Just not buying into the narrative that this place doesn’t have everything,” says Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones, “This place has everything. From fan base, to academics, to the weight room I mean look at the locker rooms in the stadium they’re building him just the expansion of this program. To still be a part of the future and see Coach and the guys now it’s been fun.”

“I remember Robert as a player. The kids probably don’t but they have heard the stories. The one thing I’m going to tell the team is you listen to Zay talk and he’s not just a talk the talk guy,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I think it just gives so much credibility to his message to the kids about how to live their life, and work ethic and determination and drive. It is special to have guys like that who care about the program here with us.”

Robert and Zay both told us they take pride in representing ECU football. It means a lot to both of them the program gets back to the big time stage again soon.

