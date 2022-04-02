ECU Track and Field hosts home outdoor meet, women win, men runner-up
Pirate stars hit huge times and heights
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bill Carson Invitational Track and Field meet results:
Women’s Team Scores
East Carolina: 309
UNCW: 102
Mount Olive: 96
The Citadel: 59.5
Virginia Tech: 53.5
UNC Pembroke: 43
Men’s Team Scores
Mount Olive: 184
East Carolina: 174
UNCW: 98
The Citadel: 77
UNC Pembroke: 65
Virginia Tech: 64
Pirate Men Event Winners
200m: Royal Burris (20.49)
400m: RJ Russell (47.31)
800m: Jack Dingman (1:55.14)
1500m: Chase Osborne (3:56.68)
5000m: Ted Sielatycki (15:10.65)
400m Hurdles: Blake Mathews (55.40)
4x400 Relay: Zack Ray, Zach Wadas, Kayin Fails, RJ Russell (3:16.24)
4x1500 Relay: Chase Osborne, Jack Dingman, Austin Mathews, Ethan Corrigan (16:19.49)
Triple Jump: Niejel Wilkins (15.04m)
Discus: Logan Carroll (49.72m)
Pirate Women Event Winners
100m: Rosalynd Hollingsworth (11.94)
800m: Lindsay Yentz (2:18.41)
1500m: Lindsay Yentz (4:40.43)
5000m: Madeline Hill (17:41.15)
100m Hurdles: Brooke Stith (13.87)
400m Hurdles: Shellbi Chapman (1:02.41)
4x100 Relay: Melicia Mouzzon, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Naturi Robinson, Makhia Jarrett (46.45)
4x1,500 Relay: Lindsay Yentz, Alyssa Zack, Abby Yourkavitch, Lily Schlossberg (19:15.36)
Pole Vault: Sommer Knight (4.22m)
Long Jump: Brooke Stith (5.93m)
Triple Jump: Brooke Stith (12.68m)
Shot Put: Naadiya Faison (15.05m)
Discus: Rebekah Bergquist (48.52m)
Javelin: Ansley Frady (42.28m)
