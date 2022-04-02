Eastern North Carolina Easter events happening this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Ahead of the highly anticipated holiday, there are a few Easter events happening this weekend across the East.

In Greenville, a community Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Pitt County Leroy James Farmers Market and The Village and Farm Museum will take place Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The hunt is free and open to the public, located at 4560 County Home Road in Greenville. Parking will be available at The Village and Farm Museum.

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m., and the schedules are divided by age group with kids four years and younger starting at 10:30 a.m. and ages five through nine starting at 11:00 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring a basket to collect eggs and there is no age limit for participation.

An egg hunt will also be in Bethel Saturday starting at 11: 00 a.m. at the Bethel library.

Vendors, a worship team and a time for community prayer will also take place at the event in Bethel.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.