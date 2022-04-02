Advertisement

Deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Greene County

Armed Robbery
Armed Robbery(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say stole from a Family Dollar Store in Hookerton Saturday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 12:50 p.m. when a man wearing a red hoodie and dark colored pants robbed the store with a gun and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was seen at the store around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. Sheriff Matt Sasser says the suspect later returned on Saturday when the robbery occurred.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is offering a cash reward if provided information leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411 or gcso@greenecountync.gov.

