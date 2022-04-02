Advertisement

Beaufort County road to close Monday for utility installation

Bridge Street in Washington, NC is set to close on Monday for a week.
Bridge Street in Washington, NC is set to close on Monday for a week.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of Bridge Street in Washington will be closed for one week beginning Monday, April 4th.

Utility crews will close the section between 4th Street and 5th Street.

The closure will allow crews to install a utility line to a new business.

The bridge across the Pamlico will remain open to traffic.

The closure is scheduled to last one week.

