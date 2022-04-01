Advertisement

Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement from the actor Friday afternoon.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith said in the statement.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” Smith’s statement said. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. "

Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

Oscars producer Will Packer said Chris Rock didn't want police to get involved after Will Smith slapped him Sunday. (Source: CNN/AP/GETTY IMAGES/ABC NEWS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and pleasantly cool Saturday with less wind
This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Plans to build a university-themed hotel at this parking lot have been cancelled.
Planned uptown Greenville hotel on ECU property scrapped
woman charged for breaking into Food Lion
DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after breaking into grocery store
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club

Latest News

Emma Andrews' exceptional care classroom
First day of Autism Awareness Month
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction
Lifeguards are in the stand early at Emerald Isle
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say