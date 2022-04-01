Advertisement

WHO AM I? Man wanted for questioning in vape shop burglary

Deputies say it happened at the 55 Tobacco And Vape Shop on Highway 55 East in Alliance on March 15th.(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person of interest is being sought in a vape shop break-in earlier this month in Pamlico County.

Deputies say it happened at the 55 Tobacco And Vape Shop on Highway 55 East in Alliance on March 15th.

They say the break-in took place in the overnight hours and that cash was taken from the business.

If you know who the person of interest is, please call the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101.

