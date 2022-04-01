Two men facing drug trafficking charges in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they were caught at a convenience store.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office charged Akeim McCray, 26, of Angier with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/ deliver cocaine and possession of marijuana. Arthur Overton, 49, of Aurora was charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin and conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine.

Deputies were investigating a reported lost/ stolen registration plate at a local convenience store During the investigation, deputies say they encountered McCray and Overton. Officials say McCray was caught attempting to conceal several items in a plastic bag in the restroom. Deputies located 5 grams of heroin and approximately 22 grams of cocaine in the bag.

McCray and Overton were both arrested and charged with multiple narcotics violations and placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under $500,000 secured bonds.

