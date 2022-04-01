Advertisement

Saving Graces: Roxanne

Roxanne
Roxanne(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Feline’s is Roxanne.

Roxanne showed up in the driveway of her now foster mom’s home. After searching for her family by going door to door and advertising on Facebook with no takers. Roxanne is now waiting for her forever home.

Roxanne is an orange tabby, which is rare because only 1 in 5 female cats are orange.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. Adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

If you are interested in Roxanne or any of the pets at Saving Graces, click here.

