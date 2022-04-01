Advertisement

Police investigating Roanoke Rapids shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roanoke Rapids that sent one man to the hospital.

Roanoke Rapids police say it happened on Julian Allsbrook Highway around 10:30 p.m. Thursday between the PNC Bank and Little Caesar’s parking lot. Police say they found 19-year-old Curnazzion Burgess of Rocky Mount with multiple gunshot wounds.

Burgess was taken to the hospital. As of Friday morning, police say he is alert and speaking with staff.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

