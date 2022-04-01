PirateFest returns to Greenville next weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time since the pandemic began, PirateFest is returning to uptown Greenville.

The festival will take over eight city blocks along Evans Street. Festivities will kick off Friday, April 8 with a free concert, tons of costumed pirates and food vendors. The festival will continue Saturday, April 9 with a fine arts sale, live music, BMX, a beer and wine garden, sword fighting, a pirate encampment and more.

Friday’s events will be from 5- 9 p.m. and Saturday’s events kick off at 11 a.m. and run until 8 p.m.



