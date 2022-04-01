Lifeguards are in the stand early at Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lifeguards for the town of Emerald Isle returned to the stand on April 1st for the second straight year.

Emerald Isle says this is the earliest lifeguards have been on post since the years prior to the pandemic.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue says is mostly from the extended tourism season they have seen since the onset of COVID-19. Local business owners say they have noticed the influx in traffic.

“We’ve been here over 20 years this season seems to be longer and it starts earlier you know we get more business this time of year compared to the years before,” said Pacific Superstore owner Kamal Chahba.

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue coordinator William Matthias says the increase in tourists was reflected in the increase in emergency calls.

“We’re seeing that call volume increase. We did have some of those calls last springtime in April where we had some additional water rescues in that April timeframe.”

Matthias says with lifeguards not yet in season, firefighters were responding to the rescue calls along the beach.

“So getting those guards out here getting them on the beach train to try to get that public message out early as far as what they look for in the water,” said Matthias.

Ocean Rescue says Lifeguards will be on the beach strand from April 1 to September 30 starting at 10:30 a.m. Ocean Rescue says it has also added 5 additional Beach Safety Flags from last year, bringing the total to 30 along the shoreline.

Returning lifeguards began training about two weeks prior to returning to their post. New lifeguards will train for the next couple of weeks leading into the tourist season.

Ocean Rescue says beach flags will be posted on April 15 in alignment with the National Weather Service.

Beach Flags:

Yellow: Moderate risk of surf and rip currents

Red: High Risk – rough currents such as strong surf and/or currents are present. The Town recommends everyone stay out of the water on red flag days.

Double Red: Swimming is prohibited. The ocean is closed for swimming and you could be fined for entering the water.

Purple Flags: Marine Life Hazard. Pests such as jellyfish and stingrays, which can cause minor injuries, are present in the water. This flag is not meant to indicate the presence of sharks.

Red/Yellow: Lifeguard is present in that zone. Lifeguards are also roaming the beach strand in marked red Jeeps.

Red OR Yellow flags with Purple: Indicates conditions of surf/currents and the presence of a marine life hazard.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.