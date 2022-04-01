Advertisement

JDRF One Walk raises money, awareness for type 1 diabetes

(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can help get closer to finding a cure for type 1 diabetes this weekend one step at a time.

The JDRF One Walk is happening on Saturday at the Town Common in Greenville. It’s a fundraising event to help support the more than 1.5 million people living with type one diabetes in the United States.

The event will feature a 3-mile or a one-mile run or walk, food trucks, live music and games.

All of the proceeds from the walk will go toward research and advocacy for type one diabetes. The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

