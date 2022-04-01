Havelock star receiver Vereen picks NC State over Maryland and Louisville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock 4-star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen made his college choice on national broadcast today picking to stay in state at NC State.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ tight end Javonte Vereen has committed to coach Dave Doeren and @PackFootball 🔥@JavonteVereen almost had us with the hate fake 😂@PackPride pic.twitter.com/eWJoouRIsh — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 1, 2022

Vereen recently made his top three schools public between NC State, Maryland and Louisville.

He is set for his senior season with Havelock this season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.