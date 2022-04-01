Advertisement

Havelock star receiver Vereen picks NC State over Maryland and Louisville

Will be senior at Havelock this fall
Local football players Vereen and Joyner announce college football updates
Local football players Vereen and Joyner announce college football updates
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock 4-star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen made his college choice on national broadcast today picking to stay in state at NC State.

Vereen recently made his top three schools public between NC State, Maryland and Louisville.

He is set for his senior season with Havelock this season.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny weekend outlook keeps temps near average
This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Plans to build a university-themed hotel at this parking lot have been cancelled.
Planned uptown Greenville hotel on ECU property scrapped
woman charged for breaking into Food Lion
DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after breaking into grocery store
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club

Latest News

Washington’s Johnson set to join The Citadel football team as Preferred Walk-on
Washington’s Johnson set to join The Citadel football team as Preferred Walk-on
Johnson signs PWO with The Citadel
Washington’s Johnson set to join The Citadel football team as Preferred Walk-on
Governor Cooper Proclaims North Carolina as The Center of the College Basketball Universe
Gov. Cooper proclaims NC ‘The Center of the College Basketball Universe’ ahead of Final Four clash
Duke softball sweeps doubleheader against ECU
10th Ranked Duke sweeps doubleheader at ECU, Winkler discusses solid first season with Pirates