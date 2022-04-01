Havelock star receiver Vereen picks NC State over Maryland and Louisville
Will be senior at Havelock this fall
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock 4-star tight end recruit Javonte Vereen made his college choice on national broadcast today picking to stay in state at NC State.
Vereen recently made his top three schools public between NC State, Maryland and Louisville.
He is set for his senior season with Havelock this season.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.