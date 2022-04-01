Gov. Roy Cooper encourages NC lawmakers to approve additional COVID-19 emergency funds

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the CDC and FDA continue to encourage some Americans to get a second booster shot, some state leaders are pushing for more COVID relief funds.

Congress has still not approved President Biden’s $22.5-billion in COVID-19 emergency funds. That lack of funding is cutting into COVID-19 services across the country.

To help with that, Governor Roy Cooper wrote a letter to the North Carolina General Assembly to approve funding as well.

“We’ve turned the corner on COVID, but this virus is still with us,” Cooper said. “It won’t disrupt us and one thing to make sure of that is that we be ready for a surge that could come this fall.”

If more funding is approved, Health departments will have enough vaccines on-hand to give second booster shots. The CDC and FDA just gave some Americans age 50 and above the green light to get one. But they aren’t widely available in North Carolina just yet.

“We need to be ready in the event a surge comes because we’ve seen that it comes quickly,” Cooper said. “And one thing we’ve learned about this pandemic is that you need to be ready for it and that’s why I let them [the NC general assembly] know that they need to step up and do that.”

And though cases are down, ECU infectious disease chief, Dr. Paul Cook, believes another COVID surge is inevitable.

“This is probably transitioning into an endemic phase as opposed to an epidemic phase.”

To find vaccines, treatments and COVID-19 test near you, CLICK HERE.

