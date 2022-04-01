Advertisement

Gov. Roy Cooper encourages NC lawmakers to approve additional COVID-19 emergency funds

Gov. Cooper writes letter to NC general assembly to approve more COVID emergency funds.
Gov. Cooper writes letter to NC general assembly to approve more COVID emergency funds.(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the CDC and FDA continue to encourage some Americans to get a second booster shot, some state leaders are pushing for more COVID relief funds.

Congress has still not approved President Biden’s $22.5-billion in COVID-19 emergency funds. That lack of funding is cutting into COVID-19 services across the country.

To help with that, Governor Roy Cooper wrote a letter to the North Carolina General Assembly to approve funding as well.

“We’ve turned the corner on COVID, but this virus is still with us,” Cooper said. “It won’t disrupt us and one thing to make sure of that is that we be ready for a surge that could come this fall.”

If more funding is approved, Health departments will have enough vaccines on-hand to give second booster shots. The CDC and FDA just gave some Americans age 50 and above the green light to get one. But they aren’t widely available in North Carolina just yet.

“We need to be ready in the event a surge comes because we’ve seen that it comes quickly,” Cooper said. “And one thing we’ve learned about this pandemic is that you need to be ready for it and that’s why I let them [the NC general assembly] know that they need to step up and do that.”

And though cases are down, ECU infectious disease chief, Dr. Paul Cook, believes another COVID surge is inevitable.

“This is probably transitioning into an endemic phase as opposed to an epidemic phase.”

To find vaccines, treatments and COVID-19 test near you, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
Tornado Watch until 8pm
Star’s First Alert Forecast: TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10PM
Miracco says her car is totaled from the crash
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack

Latest News

A medicine drop off event was held in Pitt County.
Vidant Health and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office hold Operation Medicine Drop
A speech language pathologist at East Carolina University is sharing insight after actor Bruce...
ECU Speech and language pathologist explains aphasia following Bruce Willis diagnosis
Today, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper attended a roundtable discussion at Pitt Community...
Gov. Cooper supports college grant for low- and middle-income graduates
25 years of reporting in ENC: Familiar faces and changes through the years
25 years of reporting in ENC: Familiar faces and changes through the years