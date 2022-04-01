Gov. Cooper supports college grant for low- and middle-income graduates
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper (D-NC) was in the East today to attend a roundtable discussion at Pitt Community College highlighting the Longleaf Commitment community college grant program.
The program ensures that recent high school graduates from low- and middle-income families are granted at least $2,800 in federal and state funds to cover their college tuition.
Cooper met with school leaders and grant recipients to spotlight the program.
The Longleaf Commitment program launched in 2021 and is funded by the governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
