ECU Speech and language pathologist explains aphasia following Bruce Willis diagnosis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A local expert is sharing her insights into aphasia after Hollywood actor Bruce Willis announced his diagnosis with the condition.

ECU speech language pathologist Sherri Winslow says aphasia is an acquired language disorder. She says it can be caused by a stroke or brain injury, and sometimes infections or degenerative conditions as well. She says the condition causes a lack of access to language, and it can impact a persons ability to speak, understand things, and read and write. She says the condition is common and affects millions of Americans every year. The main treatment for aphasia is speech and language therapy in which people practice and relearn language skills and develop new ways to communicate.

Winslow says, “There is a chance for improvement. It’s always difficult to say how fast that improvement will occur and how long the improvement will occur.”

You can contact the ECU Speech, Language, and Hearing clinic if you or a loved one need help with the condition.

