Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright and pleasantly cool Saturday with less wind

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds will be noticeably calmer on Saturday, due to the high pressure system closing in on ENC. Highs will only reach the mid 60s despite the plentiful sunshine. Cloud cover will eventually return after sunset, eventually leading to some scattered showers and storms in the predawn hours Sunday morning. The rain will be off the coast by 8 a.m., so if you are worried about any outdoor plans Sunday, do note the ground may be wet in some areas early. Highs on Sunday will return to the upper 60s to low 70s under sunny skies.

Sunday’s weather pattern will stretch into Monday before any sort of change occurs. Sunshine will again be out in full while temperatures hover near our seasonal average (around the 70° mark). Our next big weather event comes Tuesday as a warm front will sweep over the area late Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. Storms will be scattered over the East as the front moves in, a few of which have a chance of turning severe. We’ll stay in the warm sector of the frontal system (between the warm front and cold front) on Wednesday before the cold front arrives Thursday, bringing another round of storms to the East in as many days. Highs will reach the mid 60s Tuesday, low 80s on Wednesday and the upper 70s by Thursday. The cold front is expected to drop next Friday’s temps back to near 70°.

Tonight

Clear and chilly. Diminishing winds. Low 40. N 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Clouds overnight. High of 65. Wind: NE-SE 5.

Sunday

Early morning rain showers/storms clearing after 10am. Mostly sunny afternoon. High of 70. Wind: NW 10.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 70. Wind: N5-S5.

Tuesday

Warm with storms expected late. High of 75. Wind: S10-15.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High 82. Winds: W 10-15

