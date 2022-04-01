Avian flu found in two more commercial turkey farms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The avian flu has been found in two more commercial turkey farms, just days after the first one was located.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the two farms are within the 6.2-mile zone first established after the initial farm tested positive.

The other two farms are also in Johnston County, while the state says about 28,500 turkeys are now in the process of being killed.

Earlier this week, the state said 32,100 turkeys were euthanized at the first commercial operation.

State veterinarians will now test farms within 6.2 miles of these two additional farms for the bird flu.

While considered low risk to people, the avian flu is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks.

“We continue to urge poultry owners to do their part by practicing strict biosecurity and reporting sick or dying birds right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin.

Since late January, the virus has been found in 48 commercial farms in 12 states, and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states.

The warning signs of High Path Avian Influenza include:

Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity

Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles

Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs

Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing

Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling

Greenish diarrhea

