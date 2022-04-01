Advertisement

Avian flu found in two more commercial turkey farms

(USDA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The avian flu has been found in two more commercial turkey farms, just days after the first one was located.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the two farms are within the 6.2-mile zone first established after the initial farm tested positive.

The other two farms are also in Johnston County, while the state says about 28,500 turkeys are now in the process of being killed.

Earlier this week, the state said 32,100 turkeys were euthanized at the first commercial operation.

State veterinarians will now test farms within 6.2 miles of these two additional farms for the bird flu.

While considered low risk to people, the avian flu is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks.

“We continue to urge poultry owners to do their part by practicing strict biosecurity and reporting sick or dying birds right away to your local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986,” said State Veterinarian Mike Martin.

Since late January, the virus has been found in 48 commercial farms in 12 states, and 32 backyard flocks in 13 states.

The warning signs of High Path Avian Influenza include:

  • Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity
  • Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles
  • Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs
  • Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing
  • Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling
  • Greenish diarrhea

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny weekend outlook keeps temps near average
This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
woman charged for breaking into Food Lion
DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after breaking into grocery store
Plans to build a university-themed hotel at this parking lot have been cancelled.
Planned uptown Greenville hotel on ECU property scrapped
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club

Latest News

Deputies say it happened at the 55 Tobacco And Vape Shop on Highway 55 East in Alliance on...
WHO AM I? Man wanted for questioning in vape shop burglary
PirateFest returns to Greenville next weekend
Saving Graces: Roxanne
Police investigating Roanoke Rapids shooting