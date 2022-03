PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County road is closed Thursday due to road work.

The Department of Transportation says Cooper Street near Church Street in Winterville will be closed in both directions starting at 9 a.m. The road is closed for x-line replacement.

The work is expected to be complete around 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.