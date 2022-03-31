Washington’s Johnson set to join The Citadel football team as Preferred Walk-on

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The latest member of the Washington Pam Pack football program has found their way to the division one ranks.

Lineman Wheeler Johnson is head to the FCS.

Johnson had the stars align this week. He was offered a Preferred Walk-on spot with The Citadel. The defensive lineman received word from the Army ROTC scholarship program he had been accepted for a 3-year full scholarship. The school will give him one year full scholarship for achieving the ROTC scholarship. Wheeler is set to go. He was accepted into The Citadel in the fall. Now it’s time to go to work and eventually serve the U.S. Army as an Officer.

“If they need me to be third string kicker I will do it for them. If they ask me to be 8th string quarterback I’ll do it,” says Washington senior Wheeler Johnson, “I got into The Citadel, which is the school I was hoping for. There I will take ROTC classes to coincide with the scholarship. Then, once I have graduated, I have 8 years, I am choosing to go 8 years as active duty, I would graduate school as an officer.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.