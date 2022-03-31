Advertisement

Washington’s Johnson set to join The Citadel football team as Preferred Walk-on

“I am choosing to go 8 years as active duty”
Johnson signs PWO with The Citadel
Johnson signs PWO with The Citadel(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The latest member of the Washington Pam Pack football program has found their way to the division one ranks.

Lineman Wheeler Johnson is head to the FCS.

Johnson had the stars align this week. He was offered a Preferred Walk-on spot with The Citadel. The defensive lineman received word from the Army ROTC scholarship program he had been accepted for a 3-year full scholarship. The school will give him one year full scholarship for achieving the ROTC scholarship. Wheeler is set to go. He was accepted into The Citadel in the fall. Now it’s time to go to work and eventually serve the U.S. Army as an Officer.

“If they need me to be third string kicker I will do it for them. If they ask me to be 8th string quarterback I’ll do it,” says Washington senior Wheeler Johnson, “I got into The Citadel, which is the school I was hoping for. There I will take ROTC classes to coincide with the scholarship. Then, once I have graduated, I have 8 years, I am choosing to go 8 years as active duty, I would graduate school as an officer.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
Miracco says her car is totaled from the crash
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
Tornado Watch until 8pm
Star’s First Alert Forecast: TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10PM
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack

Latest News

Governor Cooper Proclaims North Carolina as The Center of the College Basketball Universe
Gov. Cooper proclaims NC ‘The Center of the College Basketball Universe’ ahead of Final Four clash
Duke softball sweeps doubleheader against ECU
10th Ranked Duke sweeps doubleheader at ECU, Winkler discusses solid first season with Pirates
Rose girls lacrosse wins on last minute goal
J.H. Rose girls lacrosse edges Jacksonville on last minute goal
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point shot during the...
Hornets beat the Knicks, clinch at least a spot in the play-in round