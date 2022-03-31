Advertisement

USA men’s national team qualifies for World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played in Qatar in November.
United States' Christian Pulisic scores a goal on a penalty kick, his second of the game,...
United States' Christian Pulisic scores a goal on a penalty kick, his second of the game, during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match against Panama, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) - The United States men are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year’s championship in Qatar despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying.

Juan Pablo Vargas got behind Walker Zimmerman and headed Brandon Aguilera’s corner kick past goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute, and Anthony Contreras knocked in a cross off a scramble in the 59th after Steffen couldn’t hold onto a free kick. A sellout crowd of about 35,000 in National Stadium came to life, but the Americans’ 5-1 rout of Panama at home last weekend gave them a huge goal-difference margin over Costa Rica.

