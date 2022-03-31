U.S. Poet Laureate visits ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The United States Poet Laureate was in the east reading selections of her recent work as the finale of Greenville’s Big Read campaign.

Joy Harjo is the first Native American to hold the title and the second poet to serve three terms in the role.

She is the author of nine books of poetry, several plays, children’s books, and two memoirs.

People packed East Carolina University’s Black Box Theatre to hear Harjo speak and play the flute, some traveling for hours to get there.

“I drove two and a half hours on T-90 Country Roads, and it took me a long time. I came only to hear Joy Harjo,” said Wilmington native Steve Glass. “I’ve read four of her books and I think she’s a wonderful human being that just being in her presence is going to be a treat.

The reading marked the culmination of a six-week-long schedule of events, all as a part of Big Read’s mission to bring an understanding of different worldly cultures to readers.

Harjo signed book plates, free for all those in attendance Wednesday night.

“I love the way she’s met her demons and overcome all of her fears and become such a whole, open, loving human being,” said Glass.

Harjo’s visit wasn’t her first to ECU. She last spoke on campus 27 years ago.

