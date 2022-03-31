Uncertainty surrounding Biden’s oil release plan

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next 6 months from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve on Thursday.

The release is part of Biden’s plan to regain control of the rise in energy prices because of sanctions against Russia for its Ukraine invasion.

Gas analysts say the release will only have a minimal impact in the short term.

“Big effects? Probably not. Some effect? Probably. The question, is how long term will it last? I would say that maybe if we’re lucky we could see average prices go down $0.10 to $0.25 a gallon,” said Gas Buddy gas analyst, Patrick De Haan.

Crude oil prices have dropped more than 4% since President Biden’s announcement, but gas analysts say COVID-19 and international conflict have sent oil prices on a roller coaster.

“To give you some example we started the week oil was at $115 [per barrel] on Tuesday. It was down to $99. That went back up to $108. Now we’re back down to $102,” said De Haan.

This attempt to improve gas prices could pose a threat to the nation’s oil reserves, which De Haan says are the lowest they’ve been in at least a decade.

“If we do this full release of 180 million barrels it’s going to drop the SPR to the lowest level since we filled it up back in the 80s. So my concern is not only OK we’re releasing oil that’s going to help prices go down a little bit; but what if something happens in the next six months, six years, and that oil is not there that we really need at the time,” he questioned.

Analysts say there is a lot of uncertainty, but future prices will depend on the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

“If there’s a resolution that could bode well for the future maybe a year or two down the road to me what prices are going to be in a year or two from now are really contingent on how long the Russia Ukraine conflict remains active should be told there are so many factors that it’s just unpredictable,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.