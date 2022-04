GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning has expired for Craven, Beaufort, Pamlico and Jones Counties.

There is still a tornado watch in effect for Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties until 10:00 p.m.

