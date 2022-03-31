Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a South Carolina middle school.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
Miracco says her car is totaled from the crash
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
(L-R) Young, Tucker, Osterhoudt
Three men in Onslow County facing child molestation charges

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
Pandemic took a toll on teen mental health, US study says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
LIVE: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices