Planned uptown Greenville hotel on ECU property scrapped

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Plans for an uptown Greenville hotel on East Carolina University property have been shelved.

The university announced today that has notified the hotel development and management group of its plans to end the project.

Back in August 2019, ECU and Daly Seven signed a letter of intent for the project. It then received extensions in 2020 and 2021.

The university said it met with Daly Seven on Wednesday. “As we know, COVID-19 changed the landscape in many ways, and we continue to develop the university’s master plan. We feel the time is not right to continue with the planning of this project,” said Vice Chancellor for Administration and Finance Stephanie Coleman.

The hotel would have been built on university parking lots at the corner of Fourth and Reade streets. The developed would have been given a 65-year ground lease with one 34-year option to renew.

ECU said plans for a Student One-Stop building with a parking deck, between 3rd and 4th streets, off Reade Circle, have also also been scrapped.

