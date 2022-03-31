Advertisement

Martin County Schools host first ever career fair

A career fair was held for students in Martin County.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local school district held its first ever career fair to help students start preparing for their futures.

Martin County Schools hosted a college and career fair for 8th and 10th graders from across the county Wednesday.

Nearly three dozen employers and occupations were represented from both the public and private sectors and provided students with information on how to prepare for various careers.

Students also had the chance to explore equipment with firefighters and law enforcement officers as well as construction professionals and engineers.

Kristy Christenberry, career development coordinator says, “We really want lightbulbs to go off. We want students to have an idea of what Jobs and careers are available in Martin County and surrounding areas, and what they need to lead into those jobs.”

Community college and university advisors were also available to answer questions from students about higher education.

