Hornets beat the Knicks, clinch at least a spot in the play-in round

Hornets 125, Knicks 114
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point shot during the...
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) gestures to teammates after making a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Miles Bridges scored 31 points and LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 15 rebounds to help lead the Charlotte Hornets past the New York Knicks 125-114.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Terry Rozier added 15 points for the Hornets, who have won eight of their last 11 games.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points, going 6 for 8 from long distance, RJ Barrett added 25, and Julius Randle chipped in 21 for the Knicks, who had their four-game winning streak halted.

The win clinches at least a spot in the play-in round for the Hornets.

