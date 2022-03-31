Greenville Utilities unveils new look for billing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is unveiling a new look to make their bills easier to read and understand.

The new bill features a helpful account summary, current charge breakdown and has a layout with easy-to-read billing details. It also shows how the current month’s usage compares to the same time period the year earlier.

Greenville Utilities says it’s part of an effort to communicate with customers more effectively.

“We hope customers like the more visually appealing look of the new statement and can use the information to better manage their accounts.”

Customers will see the new look on their bills starting in April. More information is available here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.