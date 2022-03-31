Advertisement

Greenville Utilities unveils new look for billing

Pitt county energy company, Greenville Utilities Commission talks about plan to stop hackers
Pitt county energy company, Greenville Utilities Commission talks about plan to stop hackers
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is unveiling a new look to make their bills easier to read and understand.

The new bill features a helpful account summary, current charge breakdown and has a layout with easy-to-read billing details. It also shows how the current month’s usage compares to the same time period the year earlier.

Greenville Utilities says it’s part of an effort to communicate with customers more effectively.

Customers will see the new look on their bills starting in April. More information is available here.

