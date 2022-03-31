Greenville Museum of Art’s Fine Arts Celebration happening in April

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 48th annual Fine Arts Celebration is happening at the Greenville Museum of Art in April.

This year’s theme is “Starry Night at the Museum” and will feature hors d’oeuvres, open bar, musical entertainment, raffles, live and silent auctions, and creative displays to go along with the theme.

The event is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser and is meant to promote arts and culture in Eastern North Carolina. All of the funds raised from the event will support the museum’s mission to inspire, educate and connect people to the arts through collection, exhibitions and programs.

The event is happening on Friday, April 22 from 7- 11 p.m. The event is cocktail attire and tickets are $100 for museum members and $125 for non-members. For more information, click here.

