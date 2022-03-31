Gov. Cooper proclaims NC ‘The Center of the College Basketball Universe’ ahead of Final Four clash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has deemed the state the center of the college basketball universe.

The announcement comes ahead of Duke University and the University of North Carolina’s Final Four battle on Saturday. The game is being viewed as a seminal moment in college basketball’s most prominent rivalry.

“North Carolina is home to an unmatched tradition of college basketball excellence, including the greatest college basketball rivalry in the nation, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels versus the Duke University Blue Devils,” said Governor Cooper. “The stakes are high on Saturday and fans across the nation will get a firsthand look at two programs that have for decades competed fiercely and divided the loyalty of family and friends, but made our state proud.”

Cooper’s team posted the proclamation to YouTube on Thursday morning, celebrating the rich history of the rivalry. It is important to note that Gov. Cooper is a UNC graduate.

“Whereas Duke and UNC are meeting for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament with this game coming in the Final Four and whereas, the eyes of the world are on these two great institutions emphasizing the tradition of excellence in the state of North Carolina, now therefore I, Roy Cooper, governor of the greatest state in the country, do hereby proclaim North Carolina as the center of the college basketball universe and commend its observance to all North Carolinians,” the proclamation reads.

Duke and UNC split the season series this year with Duke winning comfortably in Chapel Hill on Feb. 5 and UNC pulling off a stunner in Durham with a strong second half to end the regular season. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. with the winner set to take on the winner of Kansas and Villanova for the national championship on Monday night.

You can read the Governor’s proclamation here.

