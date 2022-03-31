Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for wind and scattered PM storms
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, March 31st at 4:30am
By Jim Howard
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are tracking an approaching cold front that will bring some needed rain along with a low end severe weather risk late Thursday. This system will bring strong wind gusts to ENC on Thursday and some storms are likely in the late afternoon and evening hours. The primary risk with the scattered storms will be wind gusts up to 60 mph. Even outside of storms we will be very windy with gusts about 30mph. The tornado and hail risk with these storms will be low but cannot be completely ruled out.

After the storms pass, we’ll see the clouds exit early Friday morning. This will leave us with a sunny day topped off with low 70s for high temperatures. The breeze will still be going with gusts up to 25mph. The weekend will trend much quieter with highs in the 60s Saturday to 70s Sunday under mostly clear skies both days with lighter winds.

Thursday

Windy and warmer with late afternoon/evening scattered storms. High of 78. Wind: SW20-25 G35. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High of 72. Wind: W 15-20.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 67. Wind: NE-SE 5.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 71. Wind: NW 10.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 72. Wind: N5-S5.

