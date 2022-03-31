Advertisement

Farmers say recent drought hasn’t negatively affected them yet

Equipment at the Farm used to prepare before the plant crops
Equipment at the Farm used to prepare before the plant crops(Jackson Parrish)
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Farmers are getting ready to start planting for the year after weeks of dryness.

Eastern North Carolina usually gets about four and a half inches of rain every March, but this March it has received about two inches below that.

WITN Meteorologist, Phillip Williams, said the last time we saw steady rainfall, was back in January.

“Avoided the drought in January, improving conditions in January, but since January, things just got drier with each system producing less rainfall,” said Williams.

Jack Allen, a Pitt County tobacco farmer said the dryness isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Far as it goes right now it’s really better to be a little bit dry than a little bit wet particularly early on in the season. It has been dry but that has been good for us,” said Allen.

This doesn’t mean it hasn’t rained recently, it just hasn’t been enough to stop the drought.

“So, we’re seeing a long-term drought meaning deeper down in the soil we’re not having as much moisture. And that of course could cause problems for farmers that need that irrigation,” said Williams.

Luckily, Allen says it shouldn’t be a problem unless the dry spell continues for a few more months.

“May, first of June, that’s when stuff really starts to grow and get a little, as the plants get bigger you need a little bit more water to help fill them out,” said Allen.

Allen hopes the rain patterns continue the way they are.

“We’d rather have our rain in small amounts, you know really big rains make field conditions worse,” said Allen.

He says the last few months of weather have put them in a good spot for the farming season.

“We are in good shape; in a sense the drought has been good for our farm operations now,” said Allen.

The upcoming rain should coat the top of the soil, but not get too far down to make it hard to deal with.

Phillip Williams also says that rain could be good or bad for the fields, too much rain can cause problems for equipment in the fields and too little rain can stunt the growth of crops.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
Miracco says her car is totaled from the crash
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
Tornado Watch until 8pm
Star’s First Alert Forecast: TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10PM
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack

Latest News

Consumers are hopeful the new oil release will lower prices at the pump.
Uncertainty surrounding Biden’s oil release plan
Tornado Warning
Tornado warning expired for Craven, Jones, Pamlico, Beaufort Counties
Marking 25-years at WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Familiar faces and changes through the years
Plans to build a university-themed hotel at this parking lot have been cancelled.
Planned uptown Greenville hotel on ECU property scrapped