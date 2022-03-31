Farmers say recent drought hasn’t negatively affected them yet

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Farmers are getting ready to start planting for the year after weeks of dryness.

Eastern North Carolina usually gets about four and a half inches of rain every March, but this March it has received about two inches below that.

WITN Meteorologist, Phillip Williams, said the last time we saw steady rainfall, was back in January.

“Avoided the drought in January, improving conditions in January, but since January, things just got drier with each system producing less rainfall,” said Williams.

Jack Allen, a Pitt County tobacco farmer said the dryness isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Far as it goes right now it’s really better to be a little bit dry than a little bit wet particularly early on in the season. It has been dry but that has been good for us,” said Allen.

This doesn’t mean it hasn’t rained recently, it just hasn’t been enough to stop the drought.

“So, we’re seeing a long-term drought meaning deeper down in the soil we’re not having as much moisture. And that of course could cause problems for farmers that need that irrigation,” said Williams.

Luckily, Allen says it shouldn’t be a problem unless the dry spell continues for a few more months.

“May, first of June, that’s when stuff really starts to grow and get a little, as the plants get bigger you need a little bit more water to help fill them out,” said Allen.

Allen hopes the rain patterns continue the way they are.

“We’d rather have our rain in small amounts, you know really big rains make field conditions worse,” said Allen.

He says the last few months of weather have put them in a good spot for the farming season.

“We are in good shape; in a sense the drought has been good for our farm operations now,” said Allen.

The upcoming rain should coat the top of the soil, but not get too far down to make it hard to deal with.

Phillip Williams also says that rain could be good or bad for the fields, too much rain can cause problems for equipment in the fields and too little rain can stunt the growth of crops.

