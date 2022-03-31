Eastern Carolina county hosting free pesticide collection day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina county is hosting a free residential and farm pesticide collection day.

The Pitt County Extension Office along with the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (NCDA&CS) Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program is offering a pesticide collection day for residents on Wednesday, April 6.

This amnesty collection event is scheduled every two or three years and nearly all residential and farm pesticide products will be accepted, including banned and outdated pesticides. Fertilizers, motor oil, bleach, or ammonia should not be submitted for collection at this event. The Pitt County Extension Office expects to collect an excess of 7,000 pounds of pesticides during the event.

The collection is set for 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Pitt County Agriculture Center located at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

Contact the Pitt County Center N.C. Cooperative Extension Office at 252-902-1709 for tips on transporting pesticides safely and for pesticides that have unreadable or missing labels. The public should save any portion of the label to help identify the material for assistance with the disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted.

