Advertisement

Eastern Carolina county hosting free pesticide collection day

Residential and farm pesticide drop off at Pitt County Agricultural Center
Residential and farm pesticide drop off at Pitt County Agricultural Center(Pitt County PIO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina county is hosting a free residential and farm pesticide collection day.

The Pitt County Extension Office along with the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ (NCDA&CS) Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program is offering a pesticide collection day for residents on Wednesday, April 6.

This amnesty collection event is scheduled every two or three years and nearly all residential and farm pesticide products will be accepted, including banned and outdated pesticides. Fertilizers, motor oil, bleach, or ammonia should not be submitted for collection at this event. The Pitt County Extension Office expects to collect an excess of 7,000 pounds of pesticides during the event.

The collection is set for 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Pitt County Agriculture Center located at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

Contact the Pitt County Center N.C. Cooperative Extension Office at 252-902-1709 for tips on transporting pesticides safely and for pesticides that have unreadable or missing labels. The public should save any portion of the label to help identify the material for assistance with the disposal. Unknown materials cannot be accepted.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Miracco says her car is totaled from the crash
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
(L-R) Young, Tucker, Osterhoudt
Three men in Onslow County facing child molestation charges

Latest News

woman charged for breaking into Food Lion
DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after breaking into grocery store
Greenville Utilities unveils new look for billing
Winterville street closed for road work
Fine Arts Ball
Fine Arts Ball