GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday morning’s drought monitor update continues to keep eastern NC in moderate to severe drought states. While we’ve seen enough rain in the last few weeks to maintain the current status, we’ve have not seen heavy enough rainfall to ease the drought.

Most of eastern NC is running 2 to 4″ below normal through the first 3 months of 2022. With the continued dry conditions, everyone should use extreme caution when burning outdoors.

The moderate to severe drought conditions continue across eastern NC (Jim Howard)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.