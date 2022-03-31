DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after breaking into grocery store

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after deputies say she broke into an Eastern Carolina grocery store.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s office says they responded to an alarm call at the Food Lion in Sneads Ferry. When deputies arrived they found that the front door glass was shattered. Surveillance video showed a white female breaking into the store.

Deputies identified Tiffani Palmer, of Sneads Ferry, as the person responsible for the break-in, and was arrested after deputies served a search warrant at her home. During the search, deputies recovered some of the merchandise stolen from Food Lion. It is unclear what items were stolen.

Palmer was taken before a magistrate and charged with three felonies and two misdemeanor charges: breaking or entering building, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to real property, and misdemeanor larceny. She is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $3,000 secure bond awaiting her first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Det. D. Curington at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022003615 when calling.

