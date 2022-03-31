Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after breaking into grocery store

woman charged for breaking into Food Lion
woman charged for breaking into Food Lion(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after deputies say she broke into an Eastern Carolina grocery store.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s office says they responded to an alarm call at the Food Lion in Sneads Ferry. When deputies arrived they found that the front door glass was shattered. Surveillance video showed a white female breaking into the store.

Deputies identified Tiffani Palmer, of Sneads Ferry, as the person responsible for the break-in, and was arrested after deputies served a search warrant at her home. During the search, deputies recovered some of the merchandise stolen from Food Lion. It is unclear what items were stolen.

Palmer was taken before a magistrate and charged with three felonies and two misdemeanor charges: breaking or entering building, larceny after breaking or entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to real property, and misdemeanor larceny. She is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $3,000 secure bond awaiting her first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Det. D. Curington at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022003615 when calling.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
Winterville police released surveillance photos of a man and two women who are wanted for the...
Police identify air conditioner thieves from Sam’s Club
Miracco says her car is totaled from the crash
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
(L-R) Young, Tucker, Osterhoudt
Three men in Onslow County facing child molestation charges

Latest News

Residential and farm pesticide drop off at Pitt County Agricultural Center
Eastern Carolina county hosting free pesticide collection day
Greenville Utilities unveils new look for billing
Winterville street closed for road work
Fine Arts Ball
Fine Arts Ball