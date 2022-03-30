“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One man is under arrest for the high-speed chase that left a Tarboro police cruiser wrecked upside down at a busy intersection. The woman driving the other car says the officer blindsided her without lights or sirens.

“We were just driving through the light then, boom!” said Megan Miracco, the driver behind the wheel of the car that was involved in the crash. “All I remember hearing was, ‘Megan!’ and I seen Tarboro police and we just spun.”

While Miracco was trying to keep her car from hitting others, Taylor Smith in the passenger seat was focused on her daughter

“I really didn’t worry about me. She was buckled in, thank God for that,” said Smith. “We got out alive basically, I was more praying for that than anything.”

The pair said they were hit by a Tarboro police officer. That officer was in a high-speed chase of a different driver in Rocky Mount.

Later Monday evening, that driver was identified as Major Perry and charged with several offences, including felony flee to elude arrest.

Perry was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Miracco and Smith say their fate could have been avoided if the officer used his lights or sirens.

“It would have helped if we had heard the sirens. I respect police, I respect the fire department, I respect everybody that works for the city,” said Miracco. “We would have stopped, but if only we heard the sirens. I didn’t hear anything.”

Smith echoed that statement, “I didn’t see no blue lights and if we would have known that he was coming I think we would have reacted differently, or at least he would have reacted differently.”

Grateful to be dealing with soreness and scrapes over something worse, but now out of her only vehicle, Miracco has some demands for those responsible.

“We could have been gone. We wouldn’t be able to do this little interview. We wouldn’t have been here and people are taking it like, ‘Oh, you know, officer involved,’ but we were involved too,” said Miracco. “We’re definitely part of the victims. We just want justice for us. Not for it to go again. Be careful out there.”

Miracco sought legal representation to lead any future cases that come of this crash.

WITN has contacted Tarboro Police but have not heard back.

