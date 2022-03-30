Vietnam Veterans Day observed in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An eastern Carolina group helped honor Vietnam Veterans Tuesday.

The holiday is observed nationwide every year on March 29th.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 866 hosted an event in New Bern.

It included a banner depicting the “Wall That Heals” Vietnam War Memorial at Union Point Park.

Also on display were information panels showing the myths and facts of the war and a combat map showing where members of our community served.

Rick Miller, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 886 President says, “We are trying to get people to learn not only the facts but also the myths because it was a long time ago. So we want to keep the 58,000 people who were killed, we want to keep their memory alive.”

The Vietnam Veterans Day Memorial was up until 6:00 p.m.

