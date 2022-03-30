Two charged after Roanoke Rapids pharmacy burglary

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in connection with the break-in of a drug store here in Eastern Carolina Sunday morning.

Roanoke Rapids police said a large amount of prescription medicine and cartons of cigarettes were taken from the Drugco Discount Pharmacy on Smith Church Road.

Several hours after the break-in, police developed a suspect and on Monday they stopped a vehicle just inside the Weldon city limits.

A passenger in the vehicle, Derrick Roberts, was their suspect, while another man, David Silver was behind the wheel.

Inside, police said they found some of the drugs from the pharmacy and later located the rest at a home in Weldon along with some of the stolen cigarettes.

Roberts was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, trafficking in opium, and three counts of felony possession 100 dosage units of Schedule II narcotics.

Silver was charged with felony aid and abet.

Both men were given a Thursday court date.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.