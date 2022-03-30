Advertisement

Two charged after Roanoke Rapids pharmacy burglary

Derrick Roberts & David Silver
Derrick Roberts & David Silver(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in connection with the break-in of a drug store here in Eastern Carolina Sunday morning.

Roanoke Rapids police said a large amount of prescription medicine and cartons of cigarettes were taken from the Drugco Discount Pharmacy on Smith Church Road.

Several hours after the break-in, police developed a suspect and on Monday they stopped a vehicle just inside the Weldon city limits.

A passenger in the vehicle, Derrick Roberts, was their suspect, while another man, David Silver was behind the wheel.

Inside, police said they found some of the drugs from the pharmacy and later located the rest at a home in Weldon along with some of the stolen cigarettes.

Roberts was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, trafficking in opium, and three counts of felony possession 100 dosage units of Schedule II narcotics.

Silver was charged with felony aid and abet.

Both men were given a Thursday court date.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
The crash happened after a police chase Monday afternoon.
Arrest made after Tarboro police cruiser flips over during chase
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Brandon Burbage
Bath man charged with stealing catalytic converters, facing drug charges

Latest News

Railroad tracks
State representative spearheading state-local partnership to deliver passenger rail service into Eastern Carolina
This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property
(L-R) Young, Tucker, Osterhoudt
Three men in Onslow County facing child molestation charges
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her
“We would have stopped!” Driver says Tarboro police cruiser crashed into her