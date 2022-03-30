Three men in Onslow County facing child molestation charges

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men are behind bars on child molestation charges in three separate cases in Onslow County.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Young, 29, of Jacksonville, Terrence Tucker, 44, of Richlands and Matthew Osterhoudt, 45, of Jacksonville and charged them with sex crimes involving juveniles.

Deputies say Young is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile, taking pictures, and recording some of the acts. He’s charged with statutory sex offense on a child by an adult and indecent liberties. His bond was set at $120,000.

Officials arrested Tucker on Monday. They say a juvenile reported that she was sexually assaulted multiple times. An investigation and evidence sent to the N.C. Crime Laboratory linked Tucker to the crime. He was charged with sexual battery, assault on a female and second-degree forcible sex offense. He is being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $101,000 bond.

Osterhoudt is accused of sexually molesting a juvenile. Deputies say he turned himself in to authorities earlier this month and said he was having sex with the juvenile. He’s charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and child abuse-sexual act. He is currently being held under a $290,000 bond.

Deputies say all three victims knew the suspects and the three cases were unrelated. If you have any information, call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

