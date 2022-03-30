Teacher of the Week: Alexis Tardalo from D.H. Conley Middle School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 30 is Alexis Tardalo from D.H. Conley Middle School.

A northern New Jersey native, Tardalo moved to North Carolina in 2013 after completing her undergraduate degree in biology. She began teaching in 2014 and is currently in her eighth year of teaching high school.

Tardalo teaches biology, AP biology and chemistry. Before making her way to D.H. Conley in Greenville, she taught at North Lenoir High School in La Grange. In addition to teaching, she is currently working on obtaining her National Board Certification.

Tardalo says she is passionate about making science fun and accessible for all of her students by getting them involved in lab inquiry.. She says her favorite part of teaching is “the relationships I get to form with my amazing students, all while doing what I love, science!”

The person who nominated Ms. Tardalo wrote:

I’d like to recommend Mrs. Tardalo for Teacher of the Week. She was my daughter’s AP Biology teacher (fall semester 2021) and her intentionality to deliver engaging lessons and experiments for her students was evident. Similarly to other educators, I’m certain she had to spend her own money to get the materials she needed. However, her passion shows that providing an enriching educational atmosphere for her students was priceless!

Congratulations Ms. Tardalo!

