Police hope drug dealers come and claim their lost property

This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.
This is what was found in Monday's drug raid.(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking the drug dealers who “lost” a sizeable amount of drugs to come forward and claim it.

Roanoke Rapids police seized nearly nine pounds of pot, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and Alprazolam pills at an apartment on East 4th Street on Monday.

They also seized a Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine, and $3,422 in cash at what police call a “trap house” used to store drugs, money and firearms.

So far the people involved in this lost and found haven’t been located, and police hope they come forward to claim their missing property.

Police will be presenting this case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in hopes that federal charges can be brought.

