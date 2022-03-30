Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of lighning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lightning is an electrical discharge which is so powerful is creates a sound wave we call thunder. How hot do you think a direct bolt of lightning is?

Hint: 800 degrees is probably not hot enough to make a sound wave. Make your selection and see below to see if you are correct.

A bolt of lightning is around 30,000 degrees. That is roughly 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Lightning expands a narrow strip of air it strikes through causing it to rapidly expand then rapidly contract. This explosion of the narrow strip of air makes the sound of thunder. - Phillip Williams

