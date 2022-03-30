Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of lighning

How hot is a direct bolt of lightning?
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lightning is an electrical discharge which is so powerful is creates a sound wave we call thunder. How hot do you think a direct bolt of lightning is?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 30
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 30(WITN)

Hint: 800 degrees is probably not hot enough to make a sound wave. Make your selection and see below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 30
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 30(WITN)

A bolt of lightning is around 30,000 degrees. That is roughly 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Lightning expands a narrow strip of air it strikes through causing it to rapidly expand then rapidly contract. This explosion of the narrow strip of air makes the sound of thunder. - Phillip Williams

