Pet of the Week: Mr. Fury

Mr. Fury
Mr. Fury(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to add some spark to your life, look no further than Mr. Fury!

Mr. Fury is a two-year old boy. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he might be one-eyed, but that doesn’t stop him from seeing how bright his future could be!

Volunteers say he is so sweet and wants nothing more than to be cuddled and held like a baby. He likes to spend his days as an office cat following staff around for belly rubs and occasionally meowing to be held.

They say he lives life to the fullest everyday and will certainly add a lot of love to his owners life.

If you’re interested in Mr. Fury or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

