Advertisement

Most of state showing low risk for community spread of COVID-19

Counties in green are low-risk, while those in yellow are medium-risk.
Counties in green are low-risk, while those in yellow are medium-risk.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Most of North Carolina is now in the low-risk category for community spread of COVID-19.

The latest CDC map shows only a handful of North Carolina counties still in the medium-risk category.

Most of Eastern Carolina is low risk, except for Wayne County and a couple of other counties in the northeastern part of the state.

Another good sign was that the number of people in the hospital with the virus stood at 465 on Wednesday.

The last time hospitalizations dropped below 500 was on July 14th of last year when it was at 494.

Hospital admissions for the week were at 319, down from 401 from the previous week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Semajs Short
Bertie Correctional inmate killed in afternoon attack
The crash happened after a police chase Monday afternoon.
Arrest made after Tarboro police cruiser flips over during chase
Jesse Reed resigned after an outburst laced with profanity inside his Onslow County classroom.
Teacher in foul-mouthed tirade speaks out for first time
Brandon Burbage
Bath man charged with stealing catalytic converters, facing drug charges

Latest News

Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules
Federal COVID money runs out.
White House says federal Covid-19 funding has run out
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue dropping in North Carolina