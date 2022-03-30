Most of state showing low risk for community spread of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Most of North Carolina is now in the low-risk category for community spread of COVID-19.

The latest CDC map shows only a handful of North Carolina counties still in the medium-risk category.

Most of Eastern Carolina is low risk, except for Wayne County and a couple of other counties in the northeastern part of the state.

Another good sign was that the number of people in the hospital with the virus stood at 465 on Wednesday.

The last time hospitalizations dropped below 500 was on July 14th of last year when it was at 494.

Hospital admissions for the week were at 319, down from 401 from the previous week.

