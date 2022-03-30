Advertisement

LCC holds emergency response drill

An emergency preparedness drill was held at Lenoir Community College for members of the eastern carolina medical community.(WITN)
An emergency preparedness drill was held at Lenoir Community College for members of the eastern carolina medical community.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An emergency preparedness drill was held Tuesday for those hoping to become members of the eastern Carolina medical community.

Crews role-played a two car crash scene with students at Lenoir Community College posing as victims and rescuers.

The event was held to train students in different medical fields such as EMS and nursing.

The scenario helped bring to life what would really happen during a similar incident involving multiple victims.

Darla Boseman, LCC Director of EMS Programs says, “If we are expecting a student to do it in real life we must do it in the field as real as possible so to bring it outdoors and bring the emotions to patients and people will get them field ready.”

Students also had the opportunity to work with a real life surgeon and other EMS officials during the role play.

